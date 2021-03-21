Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 141.09 ($1.84).

MKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

MKS stock opened at GBX 155.15 ($2.03) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion and a PE ratio of -18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 82.62 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 160.45 ($2.10). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 143.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 124.74.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

