Mask Network Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for $13.80 or 0.00023816 BTC on popular exchanges. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $124.20 million and approximately $24.26 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mask Network has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.14 or 0.00457571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00064466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00139845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00057905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.50 or 0.00703241 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073636 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,000,000 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

