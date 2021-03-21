MASQ (MASQ) Price Up 13.3% Over Last Week

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One MASQ coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and $52,706.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.93 or 0.00458862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00063938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.34 or 0.00141415 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00057000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.83 or 0.00698601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00073889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,262,738 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

MASQ Coin Trading

