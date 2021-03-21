MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.83.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other MasTec news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $1,573,720.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,843,034 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.33. 1,274,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,520. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. MasTec has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $99.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.76 and its 200 day moving average is $65.20.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

