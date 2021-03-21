Master Contract Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $585,184.43 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $585,184.43 and $82,329.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,787.60 or 0.03107855 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020838 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

