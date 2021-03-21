MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.85 Million

Equities research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will report $138.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.50 million. MasterCraft Boat posted sales of $102.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year sales of $503.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $502.81 million to $504.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $565.51 million, with estimates ranging from $553.00 million to $576.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $118.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.03 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCFT shares. Truist boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $559.75 million, a P/E ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

