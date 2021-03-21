Matic Network (MATIC) Trading Up 169% Over Last Week

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Matic Network coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Matic Network has traded 169% higher against the U.S. dollar. Matic Network has a total market capitalization of $616.67 million and approximately $279.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00050950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.87 or 0.00641404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00068731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024221 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Matic Network

Matic Network (CRYPTO:MATIC) is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. The official message board for Matic Network is medium.com/matic-network . The official website for Matic Network is matic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Matic Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matic Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matic Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

