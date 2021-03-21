McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.42.

MCFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McAfee from $27.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of McAfee stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $24.55. 1,832,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,988. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.12. McAfee has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.65 million. McAfee’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,068,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at $1,331,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,074,000.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

