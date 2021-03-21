McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 344,384 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.63% of McDonald’s worth $1,009,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.55.

MCD traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $222.44. 7,719,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,533. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $136.50 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.23.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.