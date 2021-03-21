Mdex Price Tops $3.78 on Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for about $3.78 or 0.00006525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $287.65 million and $204.82 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.24 or 0.00461655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00064346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.20 or 0.00140269 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00057387 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.37 or 0.00707181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00073694 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,160,000 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

