MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,582 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDU. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,131,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,880,000 after buying an additional 1,322,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 374,692 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,671,000 after acquiring an additional 460,512 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 654,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 91,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 652,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,179,000 after purchasing an additional 222,342 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.