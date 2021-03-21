Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several research firms recently commented on MFIN. B. Riley increased their target price on Medallion Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the third quarter worth about $131,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,046,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 209,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,729. The company has a market capitalization of $182.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.85 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

