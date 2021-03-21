MediShares (MDS) Price Up 14% This Week

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One MediShares token can currently be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MediShares has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. MediShares has a total market cap of $19.63 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00050872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00016723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.86 or 0.00640044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00068692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024231 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About MediShares

MDS is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars.

