Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.5% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $33,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after buying an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,225,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after buying an additional 955,250 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,701,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $199,370,000 after buying an additional 895,260 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,662,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,840,000 after buying an additional 746,294 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,590,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,903. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.16 and a 1-year high of $120.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.18. The company has a market cap of $157.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

