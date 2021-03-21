Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,180,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 66,698 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Medtronic worth $723,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

NYSE:MDT traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.62. 9,590,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,615,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.16 and a twelve month high of $120.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.01 and a 200 day moving average of $112.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.