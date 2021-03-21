Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

MEGGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas raised Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised Meggitt from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of MEGGF stock remained flat at $$7.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. Meggitt has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

