MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). MEI Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of MEIP opened at $3.84 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12.

In other news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. 4.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

