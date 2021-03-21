Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.00

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and traded as high as $9.00. Melcor Developments shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24.

About Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.