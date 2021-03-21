Melon One Day Volume Reaches $6.43 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Melon has a market cap of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can currently be purchased for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Melon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00051171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00016217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.70 or 0.00641750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00068705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00024187 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.