Meme Market Capitalization Achieves $77.50 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Meme token can currently be purchased for about $2,767.93 or 0.04907394 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Meme has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a market cap of $77.50 million and approximately $11.33 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.80 or 0.00396785 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005171 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00026342 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000442 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

