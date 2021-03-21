Meme Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Meme has a total market cap of $74.17 million and approximately $10.27 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme token can now be purchased for $2,648.79 or 0.04672917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meme has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.89 or 0.00382624 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005106 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00026318 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 181.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Meme Token Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meme Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars.

