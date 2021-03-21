MenaPay One Day Volume Reaches $3,770.00 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 117.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. One MenaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0315 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $3,770.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00050950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.87 or 0.00641404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00068731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024221 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

