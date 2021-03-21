Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.51. The company had a trading volume of 55,558,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,316,396. The firm has a market cap of $196.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

