Merculet (MVP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $223,733.00

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Merculet has traded up 51.4% against the U.S. dollar. Merculet has a total market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $223,733.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Merculet

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,304,505,625 tokens. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

