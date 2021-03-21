Mercury (MER) Price Tops $0.0155

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. Mercury has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $9,707.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mercury has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Mercury token can now be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mercury alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $264.36 or 0.00460906 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00063955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00139009 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00056341 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.23 or 0.00706520 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00073841 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mercury Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.