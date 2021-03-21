Mercury (MER) Price Up 3.9% This Week

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Mercury has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $3,880.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mercury has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury token can now be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $261.02 or 0.00464659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00064745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00145592 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00058145 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.69 or 0.00695493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00074474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mercury Token Trading

