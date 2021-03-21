Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

MRCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,794. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.62.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $229,724.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,756 shares in the company, valued at $22,849,635.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,724 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 99,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

