Meridian Network Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Meridian Network token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $222,964.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00079743 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002580 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000799 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.