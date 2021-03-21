MetaMorph Market Cap Tops $458,557.53 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $458,557.53 and approximately $36,454.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 74.8% against the US dollar. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00051804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00016281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.87 or 0.00648132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00068881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024255 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

MetaMorph is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 tokens. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

