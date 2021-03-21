Meter Governance Price Hits $5.59 on Top Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Meter Governance token can now be bought for approximately $5.59 or 0.00009857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 440% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $12.96 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.98 or 0.00461888 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00063541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.00 or 0.00139285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00055301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.02 or 0.00712325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00073704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000477 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

