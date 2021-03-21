Metronome (MET) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Metronome token can currently be purchased for $2.73 or 0.00004753 BTC on popular exchanges. Metronome has a total market cap of $31.57 million and $94,332.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metronome has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.93 or 0.00458862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00063938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.34 or 0.00141415 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00057000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.83 or 0.00698601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00073889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,880,581 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,546,632 tokens. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

