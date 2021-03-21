MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $80,768,048.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock worth $84,158,943. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,931,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,150,687. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $42.04.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

