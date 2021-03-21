Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Raised by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,140 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.0% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $48,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $230.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $246.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.21 and a 200 day moving average of $220.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

