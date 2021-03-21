MidasProtocol (MAS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $95,530.00

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. MidasProtocol has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $95,530.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded up 181% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00050903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00016943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.37 or 0.00646814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00068761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00023599 BTC.

MidasProtocol Coin Profile

MidasProtocol (CRYPTO:MAS) is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

