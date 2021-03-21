Minereum (MNE) Reaches Market Cap of $2.91 Million

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minereum has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $53,184.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00050872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00016723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.86 or 0.00640044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00068692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024231 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Minereum Profile

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,702,184 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

