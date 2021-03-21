Minter Network (BIP) Price Hits $0.0127 on Major Exchanges

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $46.36 million and $610,747.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.89 or 0.00460437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00064882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00038298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.10 or 0.00140964 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00057787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.06 or 0.00714532 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007360 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,847,050,500 coins and its circulating supply is 3,641,840,933 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

Buying and Selling Minter Network

