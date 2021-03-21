MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Achieves Market Cap of $533,267.47

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One MintMe.com Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $533,267.47 and approximately $371.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 31.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,469.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,785.56 or 0.03106955 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.98 or 0.00339282 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.32 or 0.00908860 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.05 or 0.00408993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $201.20 or 0.00350092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.08 or 0.00255933 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020794 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Token Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

