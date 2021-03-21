MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Hits $0.0023

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 23.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One MintMe.com Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $425,337.46 and approximately $1,787.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 36.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,287.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,789.65 or 0.03123956 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.89 or 0.00343684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.76 or 0.00919492 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.18 or 0.00408772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.81 or 0.00354015 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.12 or 0.00260291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00021221 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

