Mirror Protocol Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for $7.36 or 0.00012822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $339.78 million and $12.92 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.66 or 0.00459163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00064239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.00141983 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00057333 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.54 or 0.00692329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00074441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,149,552 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

