Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Market Cap Hits $22.30 Million

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market capitalization of $22.30 million and approximately $28,446.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Alibaba token can currently be purchased for approximately $246.73 or 0.00430166 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.55 or 0.00459475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00064661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.17 or 0.00141518 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00057422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.00 or 0.00711318 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00074562 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 90,362 tokens. Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Alibaba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Alibaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

