Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Down 2.5% This Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $23.10 million and $30,378.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be bought for $318.25 or 0.00561703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.60 or 0.00463485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00063456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00139184 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00055410 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.82 or 0.00710973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00073754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 72,579 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

