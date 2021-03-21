Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Reaches $25.25 on Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $26.39 million and $488,758.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can now be bought for $25.25 or 0.00043613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.24 or 0.00461655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00064346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.20 or 0.00140269 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00057387 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.37 or 0.00707181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00073694 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,045,240 tokens. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars.

