Mirrored Microsoft One Day Trading Volume Tops $69,961.00 (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Mirrored Microsoft token can currently be bought for approximately $237.18 or 0.00411691 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market capitalization of $22.73 million and approximately $69,961.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.23 or 0.00460371 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00064937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00140646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00057739 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $411.36 or 0.00714023 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00074253 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Token Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 95,847 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance

