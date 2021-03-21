Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $20.28 million and approximately $33,381.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be purchased for approximately $10.95 or 0.00019301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.98 or 0.00461888 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00063541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.00 or 0.00139285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00055301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.02 or 0.00712325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00073704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000477 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 1,852,666 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

