Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Mirrored Tesla token can currently be bought for $674.43 or 0.01173886 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $30.63 million and $116,997.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Tesla alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $264.14 or 0.00459748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00064758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.14 or 0.00141233 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00057747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.65 or 0.00719983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00074447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 45,411 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Tesla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.