Mirrored Twitter Reaches Market Cap of $23.41 Million (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Mirrored Twitter has a market capitalization of $23.41 million and $28,298.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Twitter token can currently be purchased for about $68.63 or 0.00121002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.98 or 0.00461888 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00063541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.00 or 0.00139285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00055301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.02 or 0.00712325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00073704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 341,133 tokens. Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using U.S. dollars.

