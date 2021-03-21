Mithril Price Up 55.3% Over Last 7 Days (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 55.3% against the US dollar. One Mithril token can now be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $51.50 million and $22.80 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009845 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $291.63 or 0.00507024 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 67.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 172% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 73.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

