Mixin (XIN) Price Up 24.5% This Week

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for $843.60 or 0.01458981 BTC on exchanges. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $453.61 million and approximately $385,064.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mixin has traded up 24.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,707 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinity Economics is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256. “

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.