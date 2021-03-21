MixMarvel Hits Market Cap of $45.28 Million (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One MixMarvel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. MixMarvel has a total market capitalization of $45.28 million and $19.39 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MixMarvel has traded up 103.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00016223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.32 or 0.00648586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00068923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024308 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

MixMarvel Profile

MixMarvel is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,757,423,814 coins. The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

MixMarvel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

