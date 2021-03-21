MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 50,404 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $881,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $172.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.17 and a 52-week high of $192.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

